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Ludek Miklosko dies at 64: Former West Ham goalkeeper passes away after cancer battle

Former West Ham and QPR goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died at 64 after a long battle with cancer. The Czech football legend made 373 appearances for West Ham and later returned to the club as a goalkeeping coach.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Ludek Miklosko dies at 64: Former West Ham goalkeeper passes away after cancer battle
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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