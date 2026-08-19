Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from the sport after testing positive for cocaine, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.
Kyrgios, the 31-year-old former Wimbledon finalist admittied to a "huge mistake" and issued a public apology to fans, sponsors, and family.
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The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that Kyrgios provided a sample during the ATP 250 event at the Mallorca Championships on June 22, 2026.
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory confirmed on July 17 that the sample contained benzoylecgonine, a major metabolite of cocaine. The ITIA imposed a mandatory provisional suspension effective August 4, 2026.
While Kyrgios retains the right to appeal the provisional ruling, the agency noted he had not done so to date. Under the terms of the suspension, he is barred from playing in, coaching at, or attending any sanctioned ATP, WTA, or Grand Slam events.
Kyrgios addressed the violation directly in a statement released on social media:
"I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself," Kyrgios posted on Instagram.
The Australian, who played only four official singles matches on the elite ATP Tour this year, revealed that chronic knee and wrist injuries, coupled with the physical and mental strain of attempting to revive his career, had taken a heavy toll on his wellbeing.
"I'm not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I've been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally.
My body hasn't been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined. I've always said I didn't choose tennis -- tennis chose me," he wrote.
"But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I've ever had to face. At times I've felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did," he added.
Kyrgios announced that he will step away from social media and public life for 28 days to focus on his personal health and recovery.
"For the next 28 days, I'll be stepping away from social media and public life while I focus on getting myself right," he said.
"I'd ask that people respect my privacy during that time, and most importantly the privacy of my family. I'm sorry. I'll do the work and come back better," he concluded.
Cocaine is classified under WADA regulations as a prohibited in-competition stimulant and a "Substance of Abuse".
Under anti-doping guidelines, athletes who test positive for substances of abuse may face reduced suspensions - potentially shortened to one to three months if they can establish the substance was taken out-of-competition and unrelated to sports performance, often contingent on completing a recognized treatment program.
However, because Kyrgios tested positive during an active tournament appearance, the case will undergo a formal independent tribunal process to determine the final length and terms of any sanction.
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