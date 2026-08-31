/Major upset at US Open 2026: Novak Djokovic knocked out in first round by Mariano Navone

Argentina's Mariano Navone produced one of the biggest upsets in recent Grand Slam history, defeating 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2026 US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Monday (IST).
The 25-year-old Navone defeated the 39-year-old Serbian legend 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a brutal, four-hour and 36-minute first-round match, dealing Djokovic his earliest Grand Slam exit in two decades.
The defeat marks Djokovic's first opening-round loss at a Grand Slam tournament since the 2006 Australian Open, snapping an extraordinary 20-year streak of reaching at least the second round at every major he contested.
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Djokovic arrived in Flushing Meadows seeded No. 4 and pursuing a record-breaking 25th major singles title. Instead, he met an inspired and relentless competitor in Navone, who refused to back down on tennis’s biggest stage.
After dropping a tight opening-set tiebreak, Djokovic rallied using his trademark grit to take the second and third sets. However, as the New York humidity took its toll, the physical demands of the contest visibly caught up with the Serbian icon.
Battling acute physical distress and restricted movement, Djokovic saw his serve and baseline depth falter in the fourth set. Navone capitalized ruthlessly, stepping inside the baseline, punishing short balls, and racing through the final two sets with a flurry of winners.
Entering the match with a modest 12-29 career record on hard courts, Navone played the match of his life.
The 25-year-old displayed nerves of steel in the deciding set, breaking Djokovic repeatedly and tracking down every volley. On match point, Navone sprinted forward to track down a drop volley, sliding it into the open court before collapsing to his knees in disbelief.
"It's amazing. The way we played, five sets against the GOAT. I'm very happy. I don't know, what can I say?" Navone was quoted as saying by ATP Tour.
"It's unbelievable. It means a lot for me," Navone said of facing Djokovic, one of his idols, for the first time.
"It's a dream come true, I mean seriously, 100 per cent. Now I have to recover. I think it's almost 12 o'clock, so we have to go to sleep," he added.
With World No. 1 Jannik Sinner sidelined by injury and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz returning to action for the first time since April, Novak Djokovic had a golden opportunity to chase a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title. However, his US Open campaign came to a shockingly early end with a first-round exit.
Notably, Djokovic has maintained remarkable consistency at Grand Slam events in the latter stages of his career. Across the past two Grand Slam seasons, his only defeats came against Jannik Sinner (three times), Carlos Alcaraz (twice), Alexander Zverev (once) and Joao Fonseca (once). This year, he reached the Australian Open final and advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals.
In his first 19 US Open main-draw appearances, Djokovic had always progressed beyond the opening round. He was pushed to five sets just twice - against Gael Monfils on his debut in 2005 and his current coach, Viktor Troicki, in 2010.
After losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante in his opening match at the Cincinnati Open, Djokovic suffered another defeat to an Argentine opponent at Flushing Meadows. Navone will next face either Matteo Berrettini or Stan Wawrinka.
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