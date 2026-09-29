/Manchester City found guilty of all charges over serious Premier League financial breaches

An independent regulatory commission has found Manchester City FC guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought forward by the Premier League, concluding a high-stakes, multi-year legal saga that has cast a long shadow across English football.
The ruling represents the most consequential regulatory judgment in the history of the competition.
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The Scope Of The Breaches
The Premier League's investigation initially focused on a nine-year period between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 campaigns - an era during which Manchester City transformed into a dominant domestic power and secured three Premier League crowns.
Following detailed hearings held before a three-person independent disciplinary panel, the commission determined that City had engaged in extensive financial misreporting.
Key findings detailed in the ruling include:
Inaccurate Financial Reporting: Repeated failure to provide an accurate, fair, and true picture of the club's financial condition, specifically related to revenue figures and operating costs.
Disguised Funding: Utilizing artificial contracts and sponsorship arrangements to disguise direct owner investment as independent commercial revenue.
Contractual Concealment: Inaccuracies and omissions regarding player remuneration and managerial contracts during the period under examination.
Failure To Cooperate: Obstructing the Premier League’s investigation by failing to act in utmost good faith and withholding requested documents.
Of the 115 total counts brought forward, the commission upheld 114, finding the evidence insufficient to substantiate only one specific charge.
City's Response and Immediate Appeal
Manchester City have categorically rejected the commission's findings, maintaining their complete innocence and asserting that the ruling mischaracterizes their financial records.
The club has lodged an immediate appeal against the decision. Club officials reiterated that they possess an extensive body of irrefutable evidence supporting their accounting practices and will vigorously contest the commission's conclusions through appropriate legal channels.
Potential Sanctions And Industry Ramifications
While the finding of liability has been finalized, the independent commission has yet to announce the exact sporting and financial penalties. The Premier League rulebook affords the panel extensive latitude to issue severe sanctions, including:
Historic Points Deductions: A substantial points penalty applied to the ongoing season.
Expulsion or Relegation: The extraordinary measure of revoking the club's Premier League membership.
Title Stripping: The potential voiding or reassignment of titles won during the non-compliant seasons.
Financial Penalties and Embargos: Sizable punitive fines combined with prospective transfer bans.
The formal sanctioning phase and subsequent appeals process are anticipated to unfold over the coming months, leaving the football world awaiting the final punitive measures that will reshape the Premier League hierarchy.
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