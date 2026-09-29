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Manchester City found guilty of all charges over serious Premier League financial breaches

Manchester City have been found guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of Premier League financial rules covering nine seasons from 2009-10 to 2017-18.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
Manchester City found guilty of all charges over serious Premier League financial breaches
Image Credit: Manchester City

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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