Manchester United Sack Head Coach Ruben Amorim After 14 Months In Charge Due To...

Manchester United sacked head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday following a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday at Elland Road. Darren Fletcher is set to take charge for Manchester United's Premier League game against Burnley on Wednesday

According to Sky Sports News, Amorim's emotional and inconsistent behavior played a significant role in his removal, with his reluctance to adapt or evolve from his preferred 3-4-3 system ultimately leading to a loss of confidence in the head coach.

Earlier on Friday, Amorim indicated that his relationship with the club's hierarchy had become strained, hinting that he may not receive full backing in the transfer market.

Following the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday, the Portuguese once again took a swipe at senior United officials, saying he wanted to operate as a manager rather than just a coach and was prepared to walk away when his contract runs out in 18 months.

Less than 24 hours later, the club confirmed that Amorim had "departed his role as head coach of Manchester United" after 14 months at the helm.



Manchester United Issues Statement On Ruben Amorim's Departure

In their official statement, Manchester United explained that the decision has been taken to help the team improve their position in the league standings.

"Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future," the club said in a statement.

"Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday," it added.

Amorim was appointed in November 2024 after Manchester United agreed to pay Portuguese club Sporting 11m euros to trigger a release clause in his contract.

Darren Fletcher's Stint With Manchester United



Darren Fletcher, who played for United from 2002 to 2015, has remained involved with the club in various coaching roles after his retirement. Currently, he is the head coach of the U-18 team. Fletcher was also part of the first-team staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 2021.

During his playing career, Fletcher contributed to five league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson and was part of the 2008 Champions League-winning squad.