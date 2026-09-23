/Manu Bhaker makes 10m Air Pistol Final, but India lose medal By 2 Inner-10s

After a slow start, Manu soared up to the eighth spot and maintained herself in the top eight to qualify for the finals. Manu started with a score of just 95 in the first round. She had a resounding comeback in the second round with 96. She then piled on 98 points in her third round, followed with scores of 96, 96 and 98 in the next three series to move to the third spot in the 60-shot qualification and make the final.