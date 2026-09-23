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  • /Manu Bhaker makes 10m Air Pistol Final, but India lose medal By 2 Inner-10s

Manu Bhaker makes 10m Air Pistol Final, but India lose medal By 2 Inner-10s

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker advanced to the women’s 10m air pistol final after finishing third in qualification here on Wednesday. 
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
Manu Bhaker makes 10m Air Pistol Final, but India lose medal By 2 Inner-10s
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Manu Bhaker makes 10m Air Pistol Final, but India lose medal By 2 Inner-10s
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