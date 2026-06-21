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Manuel Neuer creates World Cup history, breaks Hugo Lloris' goalkeeping record

Germany's Manuel Neuer created history by becoming the goalkeeper with the most appearances in FIFA World Cup history, featuring in his 21st match during his side's Group E clash against the Ivory Coast on Saturday (local time), surpassing France's Hugo Lloris.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
Manuel Neuer creates World Cup history, breaks Hugo Lloris' goalkeeping record
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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