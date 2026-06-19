/Manuel Neuer retirement: Germany goalkeeper confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final international tournament

Manuel Neuer retirement news has officially ended speculation over the future of Germany's legendary goalkeeper. The 40-year-old has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final chapter of his international career, bringing an end to a remarkable journey with the German national team.
Having returned from international retirement to represent Germany at the World Cup, Neuer has now made it clear that there will be no further comeback after the tournament.
Speaking ahead of Germany's Group E clash against Ivory Coast, Neuer revealer that he had already come to terms with the fact that these would be his final matches in a Germany shirt. "For me it is clear that this is my last tournament. I do not plan to be there in two years' time for the next Euro," Neuer said.
The Bayern Munich goalkeeper had initially retired from international football following Germany's quarter-final exit at Euro 2024.
However, after impressing at club level, he was recalled to Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad and returned as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper for the tournament.
Neuer insisted that stepping away after Euro 2024 felt like the right decision at the time and admitted that continuing with the national team beyond this World Cup would have been too demanding physically and mentally.
Despite being 40 years old, Neuer continues to set new records on football's biggest stage. During Germany's emphatic 7-1 victory over Curaçao, the veteran goalkeeper became the oldest German player ever to appear at a major international tournament. The match also marked his 20th FIFA World Cup appearance, making him only the second goalkeeper in history to reach that milestone.
The former World Cup winner has now amassed 40 appearances at major tournaments for Germany.
While retirement news continues to dominate discussions around Neuer, the goalkeeper remains fully centered on helping Germany progress deep into the tournament. Germany made an explosive start to their World Cup campaign with a commanding win over Curacao and can secure a place in the knockout stages with victory against Ivory Coast.
Neuer stressed that the current squad is not dwelling on Germany's disappointing group-stage exits in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. "We have everything in our own hands. We don't want to look back at past World Cups. The next step is Ivory Coast," he said.
Neuer was a key member of Germany's triumphant 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning side and now has one final opportunity to add another global crown to his glittering career. If Germany lift the trophy in 2026, the veteran goalkeeper will complete one of the most remarkable farewell stories in World Cup history.
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