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Manuel Neuer retirement: Germany goalkeeper confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final international tournament

Manuel Neuer has announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final tournament of his international career with Germany. The legendary goalkeeper is aiming to end his Germany journey on a high as the four-time champions chase World Cup glory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Manuel Neuer retirement: Germany goalkeeper confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final international tournament
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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