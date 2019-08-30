close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mary Kom

Mary Kom named best female athlete by Asian Sportswriters Union

Kom is the only woman boxer to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times and only woman to clinch a medal in each one of the seven world championships.

Mary Kom named best female athlete by Asian Sportswriters Union
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MangteC

Indian star boxer Mary Kom was recently adjudged best female athlete during the first-ever Awards for Asia ceremony organized by Asian Sportswriters Union in Kaula Lampur, Malaysia.

The 36-year-old grappler has been rewarded for her splendid show in the Asian women boxing scene. Kom is the only woman boxer to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times and only woman to clinch a medal in each one of the seven world championships.

In November 2018, legendary Indian boxer Kom scripted history by bagging a record sixth Women's World Championship gold at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. She had defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota via a unanimous decision in the finals of the 48kg light flyweight category event of the tournament. 

The victory also saw the Manipuri boxer equal the record of Cuban legend Felix Savon as the joint-most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships.

Kom will now look to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and eye record seventh title at the World Boxing Championships for women when she heads into the 2019 edition of the tournament in Yekaterinburg, Russia from September 7 to 21.

However, Kom will participate in 51kg flyweight category--the one chosen for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo-- and not in her general weight category of 48kg. 

Tags:
Mary KomAsian Sportswriters UnionWorld Boxing Championship
Next
Story

ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma shoots gold, Saurabh Chaudhary settles for bronze in 10m air pistol

Must Watch

PT34M17S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day