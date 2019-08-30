Mary Kom named best female athlete by Asian Sportswriters Union

Indian star boxer Mary Kom was recently adjudged best female athlete during the first-ever Awards for Asia ceremony organized by Asian Sportswriters Union in Kaula Lampur, Malaysia.

The 36-year-old grappler has been rewarded for her splendid show in the Asian women boxing scene. Kom is the only woman boxer to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times and only woman to clinch a medal in each one of the seven world championships.

Mary Kom adjudged best Asian female athlete at the 1st ever 'Awards for Asia' ceremony organised by Asian Sportswriters Union (AIPS Asia) in Malaysia, many congratulations to her!#BlueRising #Boxing #MaryKom @MangteC @BFI_official pic.twitter.com/qJkoThsCJc — Indian Sports Honours (@sportshonours) August 30, 2019

In November 2018, legendary Indian boxer Kom scripted history by bagging a record sixth Women's World Championship gold at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. She had defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota via a unanimous decision in the finals of the 48kg light flyweight category event of the tournament.

The victory also saw the Manipuri boxer equal the record of Cuban legend Felix Savon as the joint-most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships.

Kom will now look to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and eye record seventh title at the World Boxing Championships for women when she heads into the 2019 edition of the tournament in Yekaterinburg, Russia from September 7 to 21.

However, Kom will participate in 51kg flyweight category--the one chosen for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo-- and not in her general weight category of 48kg.