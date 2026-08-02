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Massive change in India vs Sri Lanka series: SLC revises fixtures ahead of Test tour

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced a change in the fixtures for India's tour of the country for a two-Test series, reducing by one day the duration of the warm-up match in the build-up to the start of the series. 

Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Massive change in India vs Sri Lanka series: SLC revises fixtures ahead of Test tour
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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