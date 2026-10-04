Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Max Verstappen claims maiden 2026 win in chaotic Bahrain GP as Russell retires late

Max Verstappen claims maiden 2026 win in chaotic Bahrain GP as Russell retires late

Max Verstappen secured his maiden win of the 2026 season in a chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton. George Russell’s late retirement due to a power unit issue dealt a major blow to his title hopes as Antonelli extended his championship lead.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Max Verstappen claims maiden 2026 win in chaotic Bahrain GP as Russell retires late
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: China’s Yu Zidi, Thailand’s Puripol Boonson named OCA MVPs
2
3
4
5