Max Verstappen Shatters Monza Record To Seize Italian GP Pole Ahead Of Lando Norris

Italian GP 2025: Max Verstappen delivered a stunning lap to clinch pole position for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, setting the fastest time in Formula One history by average speed in the process. The reigning world champion edged out McLaren’s Lando Norris by just 0.077 seconds, eclipsing the previous Monza record held by Lewis Hamilton since 2020.

Verstappen's 1:18.792 around the high-speed Temple of Speed not only secured top spot for Sunday’s race but also reaffirmed Red Bull’s intent to challenge McLaren’s recent dominance. Norris, who led the final run before being pipped at the end, will start alongside Verstappen on the front row, with his teammate and current championship leader Oscar Piastri starting third.

Another record for Max



Verstappen takes his 45th pole for Red Bull overtaking Sebastian Vettel's tally#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/UuC0gmheXK — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mixed Fortunes Across Q1 And Q2

Q1 had seen a surprise showing from Mercedes' George Russell, who topped the session ahead of Verstappen. But as qualifying progressed, the narrative shifted. In Q2, Verstappen led the field again, while rising star Kimi Antonelli impressed with the second-fastest time, fuelling hopes of a shock result for the home crowd.

In Q3, Norris led the early charge but struggled without a tow, clocking a slower time than he managed in Q2. Piastri momentarily took the upper hand in the McLaren battle, with Russell splitting the pair soon after. Then came the roar from the tifosi as Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on provisional pole, only for Verstappen to snatch it back by a mere 0.084 seconds.

Final Run Brings Late Drama

With just over four minutes remaining, all ten cars sat idle in the pits, no one willing to lead the pack and lose the aerodynamic advantage. The tension broke when Ferrari rolled out with three minutes left, triggering the final flurry of laps.

Leclerc couldn’t improve on his earlier time, and Hamilton also failed to make gains. Norris, however, delivered a strong late lap to vault into second, pushing Piastri down to third. Leclerc settled for fourth, alongside Piastri on the second row.

All Eyes On Monza For Sunday’s Showdown

Verstappen’s pole-winning time not only gave him the edge for Sunday’s Grand Prix but also made him the holder of the fastest lap ever recorded in Formula One history by average speed. Norris, despite beating the old Monza benchmark, had to settle for second.

MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE FOR THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/GHmXXI3f5m — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2025

Further back, rookies Antonelli and Gabriel Bortoleto continued to impress, securing seventh and eighth, respectively, behind the Mercedes pair of Hamilton and Russell. Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top ten.

However, Hamilton will drop to tenth on the grid after receiving a penalty for speeding under yellow flags during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

With such a tightly packed grid and the fastest cars in F1 history lining up at Monza, Sunday’s race promises fireworks at the front, and potentially, a classic in the making.