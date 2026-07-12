/'Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to...': Jude Bellingham hits back at Thomas Tuchel over 'lucky' England remark

England midfielder Jude Bellingham hit back at head coach Thomas Tuchel’s criticism of the team’s performance after his brace helped the Three Lions secure a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway and reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.



Despite England booking a place in the last four, Tuchel was far from satisfied with the performance, describing his side as 'sloppy' and 'lucky' after they were forced to come from behind at Miami Stadium.