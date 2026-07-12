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'Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to...': Jude Bellingham hits back at Thomas Tuchel over 'lucky' England remark

Despite England booking a place in the last four, head coach Thomas Tuchel was far from satisfied with the performance, describing his side as 'sloppy' and 'lucky' after they were forced to come from behind at Miami Stadium.
 

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 10:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
'Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to...': Jude Bellingham hits back at Thomas Tuchel over 'lucky' England remark
Image Credit: IANS

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