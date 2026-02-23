McLaren boss Stella sees Ferrari, Mercedes leading early 2026 F1 order

The Italian’s assessment comes after an impressive showing from Ferrari during the final test, where Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets and finished more than eight-tenths of a second quicker than McLaren’s Lando Norris on the last day of running. Leclerc also completed a strong race simulation in hotter track conditions, reinforcing the perception that Ferrari may have early pace.

Despite McLaren completing its planned programme ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for March 6–8, Stella cautioned against drawing definitive conclusions from testing results.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stella explained that race simulations offer a clearer indication of true performance but remain heavily influenced by track conditions and timing. “Very difficult to say,” Stella noted when asked about the competitive order. “There was a race simulation between Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen at a similar time of day and at a comparable pace. Often, race simulations give the most accurate picture, but factors like track evolution can make comparisons tricky.”

He pointed out that track conditions improved significantly toward the end of testing, which may have exaggerated certain performances. While McLaren appeared competitive in long runs, Stella suggested the overall pecking order remains uncertain.

“I think McLaren and Red Bull are probably very similar, while Ferrari and Mercedes look a step ahead at the moment,” he added.

Fine Margins Expected Under New Regulations

Early signs from testing indicate that the leading four teams could be separated by minimal margins, with performance likely to vary depending on circuit characteristics and environmental conditions. Red Bull Racing drew attention during testing with its efficient energy-deployment system, a key factor under the new 2026 power unit regulations, which place greater emphasis on electrical energy harvesting when drivers lift off the throttle.

Stella highlighted how different circuits will play a crucial role in determining competitiveness throughout the season.

He explained that Barcelona proved demanding in balancing energy harvesting and deployment, while Bahrain allowed teams to recover energy more easily through heavy braking zones. The upcoming Australian Grand Prix, however, is expected to present a tougher challenge.

“In Australia, drivers will likely be busier managing their driving style to optimise harvesting and deployment efficiently over long stints,” Stella said, emphasising the importance of sustained energy efficiency during races.

McLaren Still Learning to Maximise Power Unit Potential

McLaren, which uses customer engines supplied by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, continues to work closely with Mercedes’ High Performance Powertrains division. Stella praised the progress made so far but admitted there is still room for improvement in how the power unit is utilised. “We are very grateful for the efforts from HPP, and progress is being made every day,” he said. “But there is still a lot to learn, particularly in engine control, power-unit management, and how to fully exploit its capabilities.”

He added that teams must also refine driver-controlled features to ensure the car remains competitive not only in qualifying pace but also during wheel-to-wheel racing situations.

Tight Battle Expected at Start of 2026

With Formula 1 entering a new regulatory era, Stella’s comments suggest the competitive landscape could remain extremely close. Small technical gains, execution, and circuit-specific strengths may ultimately determine race outcomes in what promises to be a tightly fought start to the 2026 campaign. As teams head to Melbourne for the season opener, the battle among Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull appears set to define the early phase of the championship.