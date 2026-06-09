Meet all 48 FIFA World Cup 2026 captains: From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo; check full list

Football's most celebrated global tournament is almost upon us. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days away from its opening match on June 12, and anticipation continues to build with every passing moment.

This edition is poised to rewrite several chapters of World Cup history. Jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the tournament marks the sport's return to North American soil for the first time in 32 years. It is also the most expansive edition ever staged, with 48 nations competing instead of the customary 32, pushing the total number of matches from 94 to 104.

Beyond records and statistics, the World Cup has long been a stage where true leaders emerge. Icons such as Lionel Messi, Fabio Cannavaro and Franz Beckenbauer built lasting legacies through their composure, decision-making and winning mentality on the pitch. With the field now expanded to 48 teams, the captains leading their nations will face an even greater test of character and quality as each side chases the sport's ultimate prize.

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As the group stage gets underway on June 12, skippers from across the globe will be tasked with steering their squads through one of the most competitive and expansive World Cups in history.

All 48 FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Captains

Mexico: Edson Álvarez

South Africa: Ronwen Williams

South Korea: Son Heung-min

Czech Republic: Ladislav Krejčí

Canada: Alphonso Davies

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Edin Džeko

Qatar: Hassan Al-Haydos

Switzerland: Granit Xhaka

Brazil: Marquinhos

Morocco: Achraf Hakimi

Haiti: Johny Placide

Scotland: Andy Robertson

USA: Tim Ream

Paraguay: Gustavo Gómez

Australia: Mathew Ryan

Türkiye: Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Germany: Joshua Kimmich

Curaçao: Leandro Bacuna

Ivory Coast: Franck Kessié

Ecuador: Enner Valencia

Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk

Japan: Wataru Endo

Sweden: Victor Lindelöf

Tunisia: Ellyes Skhiri

Belgium: Youri Tielemans

Egypt: Mohamed Salah

Iran: Mehdi Taremi

New Zealand: Chris Wood

Spain: Rodri

Cape Verde: Ryan Mendes

Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari

Uruguay: José María Giménez

France: Kylian Mbappé

Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly

Iraq: Jalal Hassan

Norway: Martin Ødegaard

Argentina: Lionel Messi

Algeria: Riyad Mahrez

Austria: David Alaba

Jordan: Ihsan Haddad

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo

DR Congo: Chancel Mbemba

Uzbekistan: Eldor Shomurodov

Colombia: James Rodríguez

England: Harry Kane

Croatia: Luka Modrić

Ghana: Jordan Ayew

Panama: Aníbal Godoy