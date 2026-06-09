Meet all 48 FIFA World Cup 2026 captains: From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo; check full list
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days away from its opening match on June 12, and anticipation continues to build with every passing moment. Here's list of all 48 captains from each team.
- As the group stage gets underway on June 12, skippers from across the globe will be tasked with steering their squads through one of the most competitive and expansive World Cups in history.
- With the field now expanded to 48 teams, the captains leading their nations will face an even greater test of character and quality as each side chases the sport's ultimate prize.
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Football's most celebrated global tournament is almost upon us. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days away from its opening match on June 12, and anticipation continues to build with every passing moment.
This edition is poised to rewrite several chapters of World Cup history. Jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the tournament marks the sport's return to North American soil for the first time in 32 years. It is also the most expansive edition ever staged, with 48 nations competing instead of the customary 32, pushing the total number of matches from 94 to 104.
Beyond records and statistics, the World Cup has long been a stage where true leaders emerge. Icons such as Lionel Messi, Fabio Cannavaro and Franz Beckenbauer built lasting legacies through their composure, decision-making and winning mentality on the pitch. With the field now expanded to 48 teams, the captains leading their nations will face an even greater test of character and quality as each side chases the sport's ultimate prize.
As the group stage gets underway on June 12, skippers from across the globe will be tasked with steering their squads through one of the most competitive and expansive World Cups in history.
All 48 FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Captains
Mexico: Edson Álvarez
South Africa: Ronwen Williams
South Korea: Son Heung-min
Czech Republic: Ladislav Krejčí
Canada: Alphonso Davies
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Edin Džeko
Qatar: Hassan Al-Haydos
Switzerland: Granit Xhaka
Brazil: Marquinhos
Morocco: Achraf Hakimi
Haiti: Johny Placide
Scotland: Andy Robertson
USA: Tim Ream
Paraguay: Gustavo Gómez
Australia: Mathew Ryan
Türkiye: Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Germany: Joshua Kimmich
Curaçao: Leandro Bacuna
Ivory Coast: Franck Kessié
Ecuador: Enner Valencia
Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk
Japan: Wataru Endo
Sweden: Victor Lindelöf
Tunisia: Ellyes Skhiri
Belgium: Youri Tielemans
Egypt: Mohamed Salah
Iran: Mehdi Taremi
New Zealand: Chris Wood
Spain: Rodri
Cape Verde: Ryan Mendes
Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari
Uruguay: José María Giménez
France: Kylian Mbappé
Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly
Iraq: Jalal Hassan
Norway: Martin Ødegaard
Argentina: Lionel Messi
Algeria: Riyad Mahrez
Austria: David Alaba
Jordan: Ihsan Haddad
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo
DR Congo: Chancel Mbemba
Uzbekistan: Eldor Shomurodov
Colombia: James Rodríguez
England: Harry Kane
Croatia: Luka Modrić
Ghana: Jordan Ayew
Panama: Aníbal Godoy
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