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Father fixed cycles for Rs 300/day then died of stroke, daughter wins CWG 2026 Judo Gold; dedicates win to UP CM Yogi

In an extraordinary display of mental fortitude and tactical mastery, Indian judoka Asmita Dey scripted history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by capturing the country's first ever gold medal in the women under 48 kg judo event.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
Father fixed cycles for Rs 300/day then died of stroke, daughter wins CWG 2026 Judo Gold; dedicates win to UP CM Yogi
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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