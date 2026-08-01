/Father fixed cycles for Rs 300/day then died of stroke, daughter wins CWG 2026 Judo Gold; dedicates win to UP CM Yogi

In an extraordinary display of mental fortitude and tactical mastery, Indian judoka Asmita Dey scripted history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by capturing the country's first ever gold medal in the women under 48 kg judo event. Beyond the prestige of standing on the top step of the international podium, the 23 year old athlete's triumph represents the culmination of a grueling personal battle fought against extreme poverty, severe physical injury, and devastating family tragedy.
Settled in Varanasi and representing the national stage with pride, Asmita delivered a tactical masterclass in the final on Thursday evening, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach by a scoreline of 2 to 1 in a closely contested title bout. Her victory has brought immense national acclaim, drawing personal tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports leaders across the country.
Humble Beginnings in Tripura and a Father's Unwavering Faith
Born on March 22, 2003, in Belonia, the district headquarters of South Tripura, Asmita grew up in conditions defined by extreme financial hardship. Her father worked as a cycle mechanic in a small village, earning barely Rs 300 per day to sustain his family in a modest mud house. Despite the daily struggle to meet basic living needs, her father recognized his daughter's athletic passion and refused to let financial scarcity stifle her potential.
When Asmita suffered a severe knee injury that threatened to end her sporting career before it truly began, her father gathered his limited resources to take her to Delhi for specialized medical treatment and purchased the required medicines himself.
"I am from a very small village in Tripura. People there don't dream this big. But Papa always supported me," Asmita recalled while reflecting on her foundational years.
"He brought me to Delhi for treatment and bought medicines," she added.
Coping with Heartbreak and a Mother's Intervention
Earlier this year, disaster struck the family when Asmita's father passed away suddenly following a brain stroke. Overwhelmed by grief, the young athlete felt as though her sporting ambitions had died alongside her biggest supporter.
"EVERYTHING HAD FINISHED AFTER MY FATHER DIED," she expressed, remembering the profound sorrow that threatened to end her career.
However, her mother stepped forward to sustain her husband's vision. Barely 10 days after the funeral, her mother urged Asmita to pack her bags and return to the mat.
"If I stop you today, your father will think I am shattering your dreams," her mother told her.
Driven by her mother's courage, Asmita returned to the Sports Authority of India center in Bhopal to resume intensive training. Yet, the emotional weight of her loss, combined with the immense pressure of competing on the international stage, caused severe anxiety and sleepless nights in the lead up to Glasgow.
"I have worked so hard for this. Before this medal, I was unable to sleep in India. I used to stay awake thinking about the fights. Even if my body was tired, I was not able to sleep. I used to feel restless and then wake up for training at 5.30," she revealed.
The anxiety persisted when she landed in Scotland for the multi sport showpiece. "When I reached here, I felt very anxious thinking about what would happen. I just kept telling myself I had to beat everyone and win," she said.
Her commitment required intense personal discipline. Her favourite sweet, laung latta, brought by her brother, remained untouched in the family refrigerator for months. "I would see it in the fridge and many times I almost ate it, but then I stopped myself," she shared with a smile.
Weight Cut Tension and the Road to Gold
On the morning of her gold medal contest in Glasgow, Asmita faced another technical obstacle in the form of a strict weight management protocol.
"Actually, 1 couldn't eat much because there is a random weigh in, where you have to be under 50 kg. Already, when I woke up in the morning, I was at 50 kg 300 g, so I couldn't eat much. When my name came up for the random weigh in, I had expected it, and after that, once I completed the random weigh in, I ate and drank, and then an hour later I had my fight," she explained regarding her pre match routine.
Despite going without food through the early hours, Asmita displayed exceptional composure during the title match against Canada's Heidi Quach. Combining solid defensive maneuvers with precise counter attacks, she controlled the pace of the contest to secure a historic 2 to 1 victory.
Following her victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her achievement on social media platform X, writing:
"A golden performance indeed! Proud of Asmita Dey for winning a Gold in the Judo Women's 48KG Final! This performance will always be remembered and will contribute towards Judo becoming even more popular. Best wishes for her endeavours ahead."
Dedication to Family, Supporters, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
In the immediate aftermath of her victory, Asmita dedicated her historic gold medal to her family, her coaches, and her supporters. She expressed profound gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appointing her to the state police force in 2023 under the sports quota, noting that the employment provided the essential financial security that allowed her family to survive and enabled her to focus completely on international competition.
"I am so happy with the gold. This is for all who supported me. I also want to thank Yogi ji for giving me the job in UP Police," Asmita stated immediately following her win.
She elaborated further on the life changing impact of her public service appointment:
"Today, my mindset was simply that I am the best in 48 kg today, and I must win gold for my country, for myself, my coach, my parents, everyone, and for my relatives as well... I work in the Uttar Pradesh Police, and I want to thank Yogi Adityanath because he gave me a job in the UP Police. Through that, I got support for my family, which enabled me to come here and win the gold medal."
By turning personal tragedy into international triumph, Asmita Dey has written an indelible chapter in Indian sports history, establishing herself as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.
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