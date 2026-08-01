/Father fixed cycles for Rs 300/day then died of stroke, daughter wins CWG 2026 Judo Gold; dedicates win to UP CM Yogi

"Actually, 1 couldn't eat much because there is a random weigh in, where you have to be under 50 kg. Already, when I woke up in the morning, I was at 50 kg 300 g, so I couldn't eat much. When my name came up for the random weigh in, I had expected it, and after that, once I completed the random weigh in, I ate and drank, and then an hour later I had my fight," she explained regarding her pre match routine.