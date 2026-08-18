/Meet Ayush Shetty, Indian giant-killer who stunned World No. 1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026 

For ten days leading up to his BWF World Championships 2026 opener, 21-year-old Ayush Shetty woke up every morning and looked at a single handwritten sentence on his bedside table: "I will beat Shi Yu Qi on August 17". On Monday evening at a roaring Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, the young Indian didn’t just fulfill that prophecy - Ayush authored one of the most sensational upsets in contemporary badminton history.
In a grueling 73-minute round-of-64 thriller, World No. 22 Ayush knocked out defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China in the men’s singles first round (Round of 64) at the BWF World Championships 2026.
The unseeded Shetty, making his World Championships debut, defeated the Chinese top seed 21-14, 13-21, 21-19.
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A Tactical Masterclass: Taming the World Champion
Heading into the clash, the odds were stacked heavily against Ayush Shetty. Shi held a 3-0 head-to-head advantage, including a straight-games victory in the Badminton Asia Championships final earlier in the year.
Standing tall at 6'4", Shetty utilized his towering reach, steep angles, and precise game management under the guidance of coach Sagar Chopda:
Game 1 (21-14): Shetty took control immediately. Leveraging the drift, he neutralised Shi's aggressive tempo by employing high tactical lifts and raining down steep smashes to sprint to an 11-5 mid-game lead and take the opener comfortably.
Game 2 (13-21): The Chinese stalwart struck back, adapting to the court conditions and forcing Shetty into unforced errors to level the match.
Game 3 (21-19): Shetty raced to a massive 16-5 lead, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. However, Shi displayed championship grit, clawing his way back and saving four match points as Shetty grew tense at 20-15.
The Clincher: At 20-19, instead of playing a predictable net block, Shetty executed an audacious deceptive flick-push towards Shi's backcourt, catching the World No. 1 flat-footed to close out the match.
Speaking about the last few points when Shi mounted a strong comeback, Ayush said, "I was telling myself to calm down. I was getting a bit nervous because he was really catching up. The momentum was with him and everything I did, he somehow managed to retrieve. So I think I was trying to calm down and you know, be aggressive."
Attribute Details
Hometown Karkala, Udupi district, Karnataka
Height 6 ft 4 in (193 cm)
World Ranking No. 20–22 (Men's Singles)
Major Junior Honors Bronze Medalist, BWF World Junior Championships (2023)
Playing Style Aggressive baseline attacker, steep downward angle smashes, deceptive net play
The Rise Of India's Next Singles Star
Hailing from Karnataka, Shetty first gained international prominence at the 2023 BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA, where he clinched a bronze medal.
Known for his imposing frame and steep smashes reminiscent of his idol Viktor Axelsen, he made a swift transition to the senior circuit, consistently troubling top-ranked opponents with his heavy attack and rapid court coverage.
What This Means For Indian Badminton
With veteran campaigners transitioning phases in their careers, Indian men's singles has been searching for its next frontrunner on the world stage.
Shetty’s opening-round triumph over the tournament favorite not only blows the 2026 World Championships draw wide open, but also establishes him as a legitimate force at the highest tier of global badminton.
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