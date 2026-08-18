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Meet Ayush Shetty, Indian giant-killer who stunned World No. 1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026 

Ayush Shetty, the 21-year-old Indian shuttler, produced one of the biggest upsets in recent badminton history by knocking out defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China in the men’s singles first round (Round of 64) at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
Meet Ayush Shetty, Indian giant-killer who stunned World No. 1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026 
Image Credit: BAI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Meet Ayush Shetty, Indian giant-killer who stunned World No. 1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026 
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