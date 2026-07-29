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Meet Gulveer Singh, the Indian who made CWG history with historic 10,000m silver

India's Gulveer Singh produced a sensational late kick and surged to a silver medal in the men's 10,000m, adding the Commonwealth Games medal to the Asian Games bronze and twin gold medals in the Asian Championships he has won so far. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
Meet Gulveer Singh, the Indian who made CWG history with historic 10,000m silver
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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