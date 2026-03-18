Once a name behind Real Madrid, now driving India’s Olympic dream; ‘Project 1000’ launched

India’s competitive sports landscape received a significant boost today with the unveiling of a nationwide initiative designed to bridge the gap between amateur talent and professional excellence. At a high-profile launch event, sports industry leaders introduced Project 1000, a three-year strategic roadmap dedicated to identifying and nurturing 1,000 emerging athletes across the country.

The initiative arrives at a critical juncture for Indian sports. While the domestic activewear market is projected to reach nearly $30 billion by 2030 with a 12% CAGR, experts highlight a persistent deficit in competition-grade equipment for athletes training at the grassroots level. Project 1000 aims to rectify this by providing high-performance gear, structured development pathways, and professional mentorship.

Fueling the Competitive Edge

Beyond equipment, the program will collaborate with academies, clubs, and coaches to provide a professional launchpad for talent in disciplines such as football, badminton, basketball, and futsal.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Nations progress when their sports progress,” said Ranjit Singh, Director of the initiative’s Indian partner, RSN Sports. “We are not merely introducing a brand; we are contributing to the country’s growing sports ecosystem and helping build the next generation of Olympic-level athletes.”

Engineering-Led Performance

To support this athletic surge, a new technical range of over 150 competition-grade products was unveiled. These offerings feature advanced moisture-management fabrics and footwear engineered for biomechanical stability and multi-surface traction—essentials for high-intensity play that were previously difficult for grassroots players to access.

Expanding the Footprint

The rollout includes a robust expansion plan to ensure accessibility for athletes nationwide.

Retail Expansion: Plans to establish 70 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) over the next three years.

Digital Presence: A national e-commerce platform launched alongside an experiential flagship store in Noida.

Global Exposure: Select athletes in Project 1000 may gain access to international training environments and advanced product development facilities.

This movement is spearheaded by KELME, a global performance brand with a 63-year heritage of outfitting professional entities like Real Madrid and the LNFS futsal league. By bringing its technical expertise to India, KELME aims to serve as a long-term partner for the country’s evolving sporting ambitions.

With a 63-year heritage rooted in Elche, Spain, the brand brings a legacy of high-performance engineering that has powered some of the world’s most iconic sporting moments. From outfitting Real Madrid during their golden era in the 1990s to serving as the official technical sponsor for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the brand has consistently set the standard for professional-grade gear.