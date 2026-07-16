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Meet 'Mayur': Delhi launches official mascot for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled 'Mayur', the official mascot of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026, describing the peacock-inspired mascot as a symbol of India's energy.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Meet 'Mayur': Delhi launches official mascot for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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