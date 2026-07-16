/Meet 'Mayur': Delhi launches official mascot for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026

"Our government has worked extensively on sports infrastructure, prize money, facilities, and coaching for Delhi's sportspersons. We want every sportsperson in Delhi to have the chance, the platform, and the facilities so that they can bring glory to Delhi and the country. I am happy that an international-level championship will be held here from July 27 to August 2, 2026. Delhi's government remains committed to sports and will continue to support athletes," she concluded.