The Indian contingent won a total of seven gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games but one name who made headlines was Navdeep Singh. In the Men’s Javelin Throw F41 event, Navdeep Singh secured India’s seventh gold medal. After missing out on playing at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago and the Asian Para Games last year, the 23-year-old’s hard work finally paid off.

While attending Zee News' 'Real Heroes Awards' event, Navdeep who started off becoming a state-level champion in wrestling, opened up about his journey as to how he opted for a career in the javelin. Born in 2000 in Panipat, Haryana, Navdeep’s journey was not a cakewalk. His parents came to know that he had dwarfism when he was two years old. When he was growing up, he had to face taunts from onlookers.

“I was a wrestler in the beginning, but I had to quit due to a back injury. Then I was watching YouTube and there I saw an article "Panipat boy did wonders, broke world record." That was Neeraj Chopra Bhai Sahab's video. He had made a junior record in 2016. Then I thought that if someone is making a world record by throwing javelin in Panipat too, then I should also start. Then I participated in Javelin in Para in 2017. After seeing him, my hard work also paid off”, Navdeep said.

“I had finished fourth two or three times in the Para Asian Games, Tokyo Paralympics, and Para World Championship. So I was tagged as a loser and if you have come fourth three times, you do not have the ability. You can change the game. But I knew that the flaw was in me and I had to improve. Everyone will applaud me later. I was a little patient when I set the target. In this way, I removed that loser tag”, he added.

Navdeep started his athletic journey at the age of 10 and he ended up making his international debut at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, where he won gold. After being asked about the length of the javelin, Navdeep said, “Sir, you are thinking that the weight of the body is involved, but I used to face the problem that I was small and it used to touch the ground. In reality, it was much bigger than me, then I changed my technique and the coach scolded me. Then I worked hard and improved. After training repeatedly, the result was that the javelin touches the front and not the back.”