Meet Oldest Indian Mountaineer Atul Laddha: Noida entrepreneur scales Aconcagua; hoists tricolour at 6,961m & 59 years of age

Noida-based mountaineer Atul Laddha has etched his name in the record books after successfully scaling Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, and unfurling the Indian tricolour at its summit on a triumphant expedition that concluded recently.

The Challenge of the Seven Summits Giant

Standing tall at 6,961 meters (approximately 22,838 feet), Aconcagua is the tallest mountain outside the Himalayas and ranks among the prestigious Seven Summits the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. Conquering it demands exceptional physical endurance, mental resilience, and careful acclimatization to withstand extreme altitude, sub-zero temperatures, fierce winds, and low oxygen levels.

Oldest Indian to Achieve the Feat

Laddha, a resident of Sector 27, Noida, and Managing Director of Vectus Polymers Private Limited, achieved this milestone at the age of 59. According to reports and his own claim, he has become the oldest Indian to summit Aconcagua.

Adding further to the achievement, he completed the climb in just seven days making him the first Indian to accomplish the ascent in such a remarkably short timeframe and setting a new speed benchmark for Indian mountaineers on the demanding peak.

Grueling Expedition and Years of Preparation

The expedition began with a 40-hour journey to Argentina, followed by rigorous acclimatization climbs in harsh Andean conditions. Despite risks of altitude sickness, extreme cold, and unpredictable weather, Laddha’s preparation proved decisive.

He credited his success to two years of dedicated training, relentless practice, and unwavering determination. His previous high-altitude experiences—including treks to Everest Base Camp, Mount Kilimanjaro, Yala Peak, and Island Peak—laid the foundation for this achievement.

Emotional Message from the Summit

Speaking after reaching the top, Laddha shared a heartfelt reflection on perseverance and purpose.

“Mountains teach us that breaking limits requires continuous effort. This accomplishment is not just a personal triumph but a testament to patience, preparation, and self-belief. I dedicate this to my late mother and hope it inspires the next generation of Indian adventurers.”

National Pride and Growing Mountaineering Momentum

His feat has drawn widespread praise across social media, corporate announcements from Vectus, and coverage by Indian media outlets. The image of the Indian flag fluttering atop the Andes’ highest peak has generated immense pride and spotlighted India’s growing footprint in global high-altitude mountaineering.

Inspiring a New Generation of Adventurers

As one of the Seven Summits, Aconcagua is a crucial milestone for climbers pursuing the complete set. Laddha’s success strengthens India’s mountaineering legacy and sends a powerful message especially to working professionals and older adventurers that age and demanding careers need not limit ambition.

In a country increasingly embracing adventure sports, Atul Laddha’s journey stands as proof that limits are meant to be pushed with discipline, passion, and the right mindset.