Meet Wilton Sampaio: Brazilian referee who stole spotlight with three red cards in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Wilton Pereira Sampaio, the experienced Brazilian referee, found himself at the center of attention during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Mexico and South Africa.

On June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sampaio officiated Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa and brandished three red cards in a chaotic, fiery encounter that quickly became one of the most talked-about openers in tournament history.



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A Historic And Controversial Start For Tournament

The match, which kicked off the 2026 World Cup, saw Mexico take the lead early through Julián Quiñones, with Raúl Jiménez adding a second later. However, the real drama unfolded with the dismissals:

South Africa's Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole was sent off shortly after halftime for a blatant challenge, reducing Bafana Bafana to 10 men.

Themba Zwane (South Africa): Sent off in the 84th minute after a VAR review judged him guilty of violent conduct for striking Mexico's Roberto Alvarado in the face.

Cesar Montes (Mexico): The co-hosts didn't escape Sampaio’s wrath either. Deep into stoppage time, the Mexican defender was shown a straight red for hauling down Khuliso Mudau.

This marked the first World Cup opening match with three red cards, surpassing previous records for a curtain-raiser. Sampaio's strict approach, supported by VAR interventions, drew both praise for decisiveness and criticism for potentially disrupting the flow of the game.



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Who Is Wilton Sampaio?

Born on December 28, 1981, in Teresina de Goiás, Brazil, the 44-year-old Sampaio began refereeing as a teenager and qualified in Brasília in 2000. He represents the Federação Goiana de Futebol and earned his FIFA international badge in 2013.

His rise was rapid:

He debuted in Brazil's top flight (Série A) in 2009

By 2012, he was voted one of the best referees in the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Internationally, he has officiated in Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Copa América, and World Cup qualifiers.

Sampaio served as a VAR at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and refereed four matches at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, including high-profile games. His younger brother, Sávio Pereira Sampaio, is also a FIFA-listed referee.

Known for a no-nonsense style, Sampaio has a career tally of hundreds of yellow cards and over 100 reds across thousands of matches. While respected for his experience, he has faced criticism in Brazil for inconsistent decision-making and drew controversy in 2022 (notably in England vs. France).

Why This Matters For 2026

Assigning Sampaio to the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener - Mexico vs. South Africa at the legendary Azteca -highlighted FIFA's trust in veteran officials from CONMEBOL for high-stakes games.

The match set a tone of intensity and physicality for the expanded 48-team tournament.