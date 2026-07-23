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Meet Young Indian athletes ready to surprise the World at Glasgow 2026: Fastest Gurindervir Singh to Preeti Pawar

While seasoned veterans will once again grace the arena, a fresh wave of young contenders is poised to seize the spotlight and elevate the nation's sporting profile. Here is an analytical look at India's brightest breakout contenders, alongside additional rising stars who could redefine the country's multi-sport legacy in Glasgow.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Meet Young Indian athletes ready to surprise the World at Glasgow 2026: Fastest Gurindervir Singh to Preeti Pawar

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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