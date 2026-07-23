/Meet Young Indian athletes ready to surprise the World at Glasgow 2026: Fastest Gurindervir Singh to Preeti Pawar

The stage is set in Glasgow for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, a platform historically instrumental in launching Indian sports icons into global prominence. Ever since defining moments like Krishna Poonia’s historic gold in discus throw at the 2010 Delhi Games, this competition has routinely served as a springboard for emerging Indian talent. While seasoned veterans will once again grace the arena, a fresh wave of young contenders is poised to seize the spotlight and elevate the nation's sporting profile.
Here is an analytical look at India's brightest breakout contenders, alongside additional rising stars who could redefine the country's multi-sport legacy in Glasgow.
The Sprinting Revolution: Redefining Track Speed
Animesh Kujur
At just 23 years old, Animesh Kujur has established himself as one of the country's premier sprinting talents. A former football player from Chhattisgarh who transitioned into track events, Kujur made headlines by shattering the national 200m record with a time of 20.32 seconds. His bronze medal finish at the Asian Athletics Championships ended an over decade-long medal drought for India in the discipline. While the global standard in Glasgow remains formidable, securing a berth in the final rounds would mark a landmark milestone for Indian short-distance running.
Gurindervir Singh
Widely recognized as India’s fastest man, Gurindervir Singh reshaped national sprinting standards by setting a record time of 10.09 seconds in the 100m. While elite international sprinters present a high benchmark, his rapid evolution highlights the expanding depth and competitive prowess of Indian track athletes on global stages.
Distance and Field Events: Chasing Continental Dominance
Gulveer Singh
Historically, India has faced uphill battles in long-distance events, but Gulveer Singh is altering that trajectory. The Army distance runner carved his name into history by becoming the first Indian to complete the 5,000 meters in under 13 minutes, subsequently breaking the national 10,000m record as well. Fresh off a double-medal haul at the Asian Championships, Singh’s tactical precision makes him a formidable contender against elite distance runners from Kenya, Uganda, and Australia.
Praveen Chithravel
India has increasingly become a powerhouse in the triple jump, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu’s Praveen Chithravel. Having registered an elite personal best of 17.37 meters matching the national record and consistently leaping beyond the 17-meter mark, his silver at the Asian Championships and bronze at the Asian Games demonstrate remarkable composure under pressure. Entering Glasgow holding one of the top jumps of the season, Chithravel stands as a primary medal hope despite strong opposition from Jamaican athletes.
Combat Sports: Ring Precision and New Legacies
Sachin Siwach
Indian boxing boasts a rich tradition of producing Commonwealth champions, and Sachin Siwach is positioned as its natural successor. After capturing gold at the AIBA Youth World Championship, Siwach seamlessly adapted to senior ranks. Defined by counter-punching accuracy and unflappable ring composure, he enters the lightweight division as a top candidate for a podium finish.
Preeti Pawar
At 21, Preeti Pawar has rapidly risen to the forefront of women’s boxing in India. Her bronze medal performance at the 2022 Asian Games demonstrated her ability to hold her ground against seasoned world-class opponents. With continuous tactical refine, a breakout showing in Glasgow would firmly establish Pawar as a key target for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic cycle.
Additional Emerging Stars to Watch
Esha Singh (Shooting)
A prodigy in precision shooting, Esha Singh has transitioned from a dominant junior career to a major international force. Having accumulated multiple international medals in the 10m Air Pistol and 25m Pistol events, her composure under pressure makes her a lethal contender in the target disciplines.
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