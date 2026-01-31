Elena Rybakina, the fifth seed, claimed the Australian Open 2026 women’s singles title after her gripping 6-4 4-6 6-4 final over the world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday night. It's the second Major title for Rybakina and her first since Wimbledon in 2022.

Under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena, the 26-year-old Rybakina took two hours and 18 minutes to prevail in the championship match, striking 28 winners en route to capturing her maiden Australia Open crown and second Grand Slam title.

By lifting the trophy, Rybakina avenged her loss to Sabalenka in the 2023 Australian Open final, where she won the opening set before falling in three sets.

There was no such letdown this time, as Kazakh star Rybakina rallied from 3-0 down in the decider to capture her first Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, exorcizing any lingering demons from that devastating defeat three years ago.

Meanwhile, it will be another bitter pill to swallow for Sabalenka. After lifting back-to-back titles in Melbourne in 2023 and 2024, she has now suffered narrow final defeats in consecutive years, having also been beaten by Madison Keys 12 months earlier.

Last year Sabalenka lost five of her nine finals, including to Coco Gauff at the French Open and to Rybakina at the WTA Finals, although she did claim a fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open.



Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka react after Australian Open 2026 final

Aryna Sabalenka, who is also the 2022 Wimbledon champion, was presented with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup by Jennifer Capriati, the AO women’s singles champion in 2001 and 2002.

"It was a battle. It’s really a Happy Slam. I’m really proud," said Rybakina.

The 26-year-old Rybakina also shared gratitude for her team.

"I'm really glad that we achieved this result … Hopefully we can keep on going strong this year," she said.

Rybakina, the world No.5 also congratulated Aryna Sabalenka for a phenomenal performance after she made her fourth-straight AO final.

"I know it’s tough, but I just hope that we’re going to play many more finals together," she said.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka, gracious in defeat, had similarly kind words for Rybakina.

"I want [to] congratulate you on an incredible run, incredible tennis," Sabalenka said, before turning to her team with a smile.

"Let’s hope that next year, Daphne [is] going to be ours, right?" she added.