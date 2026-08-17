India suffered a 2-4 defeat against England in their second Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.
The loss means India will now need to avoid defeat against Pakistan in their final pool-stage match on Wednesday, August 19, to remain in contention for the next round.
India currently have three points from two matches and sit second in the group. England have already secured their place in the next round, while Pakistan and Wales played out a 3-3 draw in their respective second match.
India's qualification scenario is straightforward if they beat Pakistan. A victory will guarantee the Harmanpreet Singh-led side a place in the next round, irrespective of the result between England and Wales.
However, a defeat against Pakistan will eliminate India from the tournament, as Pakistan would move ahead of them on points. A draw will leave India dependent on the result of the England-Wales match.
India will qualify with a draw against Pakistan if England beat Wales or the two teams play out a draw. If Wales beat England, India can still qualify provided the Welsh side's winning margin is only one goal. A two-goal Wales victory would bring goal difference and goals scored into the equation.
India started strongly against England and initially took control after conceding the opening goal. Nick Bandurak put England ahead in the first quarter before India responded through captain Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh in the second quarter.
The Indian side entered the second half with a 2-1 lead but could not maintain its advantage. Stuart Rushmere and Henry Croft scored in the third quarter to put England back in front, while Bandurak added another goal later to complete England's 4-2 victory.\
The result also extended India's wait for a victory over England in the Hockey World Cup, with the Indians unable to beat the Europeans in the competition for 32 years.
India's final Pool D fixture against Pakistan now carries significant importance. The 1975 champions cannot afford to lose if they want to progress in the tournament. The match will be played at the same venue in Amstelveen on Wednesday, August 19.
For India, a win would settle the qualification question immediately, while a draw would make their progress dependent on the earlier England-Wales result. A defeat, meanwhile, would bring their World Cup campaign to an end.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.