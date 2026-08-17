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Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: How can India qualify after England loss? Here's what they need against Pakistan

India’s 2-4 defeat to England has left their Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification hopes hanging in the balance. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side must avoid defeat against Pakistan, with a win guaranteeing their place in the next round.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: How can India qualify after England loss? Here's what they need against Pakistan
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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