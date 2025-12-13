'MESSI MANIA': Newlyweds Cancel Honeymoon For Lionel Messi As GOAT Fever Grips India - WATCH

Lionel Messi’s arrival in Kolkata as part of his four city GOAT India Tour created massive excitement, with fans gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend. While social media was flooded with posts from supporters waiting outside venues, one story in particular stood out, a newly married couple that cancelled their honeymoon to see Messi in person.

The woman shared that she had got married just a week earlier, but meeting the football icon took precedence over honeymoon plans.

“A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, ‘... Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important... We have been following him since 2010…’,” the woman told ANI.

In another video shared by the news agency, her husband expressed similar excitement. “We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years,” he said.

The couple tied the knot on December 5 and had initially planned to go on a honeymoon. However, after learning about Messi’s visit to Kolkata, they decided to postpone the trip. The husband described watching the GOAT footballer live as a “more important event” than a honeymoon, underlining Messi’s unparalleled influence among fans.

#WATCH | West Bengal | A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, "... Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important... We have been following him since 2010..." pic.twitter.com/9UKx0K9dGy — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

Lionel Messi India Tour Day 1 Updates From Kolkata

After unveiling his 70 foot statue, Lionel Messi arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to meet fans who had been waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their GOAT.

At 11:56 am IST, Messi took a lap around the stadium, waving to thousands of supporters who had turned up wearing Argentina jerseys. The noise inside the venue was deafening as the football icon made his much anticipated return to India after 14 years.

At 12:03 pm IST, businessman Sanjiv Goenka met Lionel Messi and praised the global icon for his humility. Goenka, who owns India’s oldest football club Mohun Bagan, was seen interacting warmly with the footballer.

At 12:10 pm IST, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Lionel Messi during the Kolkata leg of the GOAT India Tour. Messi also unveiled a 70 foot statue of himself at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town. The Argentine star posed with Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan, drawing loud cheers from fans.

De Paul. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi arrive at the 85,000 SOLD OUT salt lake stadium.



Thank you india #LionelMessi #LionelMessiinindia pic.twitter.com/et8BuC6Io4 — Blueline Hub (@Blueline_Hub) December 13, 2025

Chaos Erupts At Salt Lake Stadium

The celebratory mood later turned tense inside the stadium. At 12:16 pm IST, chaos erupted as fans openly expressed displeasure over what they described as poor event management. Supporters booed politicians and organisers, while a few bottles were thrown onto the ground. As a result, Messi’s lap around the stadium was cut short and he was cordoned off by security.

By 12:24 pm IST, Lionel Messi left the stadium after the situation escalated. Fans protested against the organisers after failing to get a clear glimpse of the legendary footballer. Some breached barricades, prompting security to escort Messi away from the crowd.

At 12:25 pm IST, fans continued to express their anger over the handling of the event, voicing disappointment over unmet expectations during one of the most anticipated football events in the country.

What Will Lionel Messi Do In Kolkata?

Before the main stadium appearance, Messi was reported to have attended a closed door meeting with sponsors. He was also set to interact with players from the Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars. The two teams were scheduled to face each other in a special exhibition match. The event also featured a “Master Class with Messi”.

What Are The Other Places Messi Is Visiting?

After the Kolkata leg, Messi was scheduled to fly to Hyderabad for the evening segment of the tour. He was then set to travel to Mumbai for an event at the Wankhede Stadium. The final stop of the GOAT India Tour was Delhi, where Messi was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messi’s visit marked one of the most high profile appearances by an international football star in India in recent years. Security was tightened across venues, while ticket demand and fan turnout surged. For supporters like the newly married couple from Kolkata, the opportunity to see Lionel Messi live was considered a once in a lifetime moment, even if it meant putting personal plans on hold.