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Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre apologises to fans after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit against England

Javier Aguirre apologised to Mexico fans after their 3-2 defeat to England national football team ended their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in the Round of 16. Aguirre accepted full responsibility for the exit, praised his players' effort, and backed assistant Rafael Márquez to take the team forward as his successor.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre apologises to fans after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit against England
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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