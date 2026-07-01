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Mexico end 40-Year FIFA World Cup knockout wait with dominant win over Ecuador

A blistering first-half goal from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez steered Mexico to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the co-hosts registered their first World Cup knockout victory in 40 years with a dominant 2-0 win over Ecuador here at Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Mexico end 40-Year FIFA World Cup knockout wait with dominant win over Ecuador
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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