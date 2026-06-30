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Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Mexico's remarkable FIFA World Cup journey reaches a pivotal moment as Javier Aguirre's side welcomes Ecuador to the Estadio Azteca for a round-of-32 showdown that promises to be among the closest contests of the knockout stage. After a flawless group campaign, El Tri now faces an opponent widely regarded as one of the tournament's most dangerous underdogs.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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