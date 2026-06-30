/Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Mexico's remarkable FIFA World Cup journey reaches a pivotal moment as Javier Aguirre's side welcomes Ecuador to the Estadio Azteca for a round-of-32 showdown that promises to be among the closest contests of the knockout stage. After a flawless group campaign, El Tri now faces an opponent widely regarded as one of the tournament's most dangerous underdogs.



Confidence is soaring within the Mexican camp after three victories from three matches, a run that has showcased the discipline and efficiency instilled by Aguirre. Rather than relying on dazzling attacking displays, Mexico has built its success on defensive organisation, tactical discipline and clinical finishing in decisive moments. That formula has transformed the hosts into genuine contenders to end a four-decade wait for a World Cup knockout victory.