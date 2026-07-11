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Mikel Merino's late winner sends Spain into FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after 2-1 win over Belgium

Substitute Mikel Merino scored an 88th-minute winner as Spain edged Belgium 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals for the first time since 2010. La Roja will now face France in a blockbuster last-four clash after extending their unbeaten run in regular time to 36 matches.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 08:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
Mikel Merino's late winner sends Spain into FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after 2-1 win over Belgium
Image Credit: IANS

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