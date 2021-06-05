Milkha Singh death reports a hoax, India legend responding well to treatment confirms PGIMER director

India track and field legend Milkha Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at Nehru Hospital Extension at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is responding well to the treatment, the institute confirmed on Saturday afternoon. The 91-year-old is currently battling COVID-19 and has been kept under the supervision of three doctors.

The director of the medical institute, Jagat Ram, earlier in the day released a video in this regard and gave all the updates related to the former athlete's health. In the video, the director said that Milkha Singh was admitted on June 3 and confirmed about the improvment in his health.

The step was taken to debunk a video, which has been doing rounds on social media, claiming Milkha Singh lost the fight against COVID.

The PGIMER director also released a statement to bring some clarity on the matter. "Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh Ji, being unwell due to COVID 19, has been admitted in ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since 3rdrd June 2021. On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e. 5th June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER," it read.

Milkha Singh, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, had earlier spend six days at a hospital in Mohali before being discharged on family's request. He was then again admitted on June 3.

Meanwhile, the former athlete's wife Nirmal Kaur is also battling hard against the virus and is currently in ICU at the Mohali hospital.

As per reports, it is suspected that Milkha Singh contracted the COVID-19 virus last month from his domestic help.

The couple's son and ace golfer Jeev, flew down to Chandigarh from Dubai on Saturday while daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor in the United States, also arrived at Chandigarh a few days ago.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

Milkha also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

- with PTI inputs