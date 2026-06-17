/Million followers and counting: Cape Verde hero Vozinha becomes internet sensation after FIFA World Cup 2026 masterclass against Spain

In one of the most stunning results of the young FIFA World Cup 2026, debutants Cape Verde held European champions Spain to a goalless draw, and the hero of the night - 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar 'Vozinha' Dias - has become an overnight global sensation.
Vozinha, who plays his club football in Portugal’s second division with GD Chaves, delivered a performance for the ages at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Facing relentless pressure from a star-studded Spanish side boasting the likes of Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and others, the veteran shot-stopper made seven crucial saves to secure a historic point for the island nation in their first-ever World Cup match.
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The Masterclass That Stunned Spain
Spain absolutely dominated possession (commanding roughly 74% of the ball) and launched a relentless 27-shot barrage at the Cape Verde goal. Yet, every single avenue was slammed shut by the veteran goalkeeper.
Vozinha's defining moment of the first half came when Ferran Torres rattled the crossbar from close range. As the ball looped back into danger, Mikel Oyarzabal met it with a heavy header, only for a lightning-fast Vozinha to react, tipping the ball safely over the bar.
Even when Spain coach Luis de la Fuente turned to teenage magician Lamine Yamal in the final 20 minutes to inject life into a pedestrian attack, Cape Verde refused to break.
Vozinha comfortably marshaled his penalty box, plucking crosses out of the Atlanta air and shutting down late efforts from Mikel Merino and Marc Cucurella. By keeping the clean sheet, Vozinha etched his name into the history books as the oldest goalkeeper to secure a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut.
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The Social Media Explosion
While the point on the board was a monumental achievement for a nation of just over 500,000 people, the internet reacted with a fervor rarely seen for defensive displays.
Before kickoff, Vozinha was a respected figure primarily within Cape Verdean football circles and followers of the Portuguese club Chaves, carrying a modest following of roughly 50,000 on Instagram.
Within hours of the final whistle, that number skyrocketed past several million, with reports citing figures between 2 million and over 8-9 million as fans worldwide flooded his profile.
One viral clip showed the emotional keeper reacting in disbelief to his surging follower count, while celebrations erupted back in Cape Verde - a nation of just around 500,000 people. His new audience now dwarfs the country’s entire population.
The story has captured hearts across the football world, with fans hailing Vozinha as the ultimate underdog hero. At 40, he embodies perseverance: a journeyman keeper who waited decades for his biggest stage and delivered when it mattered most.
The 0-0 stalemate leaves Group H completely open, with all four teams (including Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, who also drew 1-1) tied on points. Spain will look to correct their clinical deficiencies in front of goal when they face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta this coming Sunday.
Meanwhile, Cape Verde and their new multi-million-follower goalkeeper will travel to Miami to face South American powerhouses Uruguay, looking to prove that their defensive masterclass was just the beginning of a historic run.
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