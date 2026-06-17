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Million followers and counting: Cape Verde hero Vozinha becomes internet sensation after FIFA World Cup 2026 masterclass against Spain

The FIFA World Cup has always been a factory for footballing fairy tales, but few could have predicted the overnight explosion of Josimar Jose Evora Dias - better known to the world as Vozinha.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:25 AM IST
Million followers and counting: Cape Verde hero Vozinha becomes internet sensation after FIFA World Cup 2026 masterclass against Spain
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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