Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Mirabai Chanu credits family, coach Vijay Sharma after historic third successive Commonwealth Games Gold medal

Mirabai Chanu credits family, coach Vijay Sharma after historic third successive Commonwealth Games Gold medal

Mirabai Chanu credited her family and long-time coach Vijay Sharma after winning a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 48kg category. The Olympic medallist said her family’s unwavering support through injuries and sacrifices kept her motivated throughout her career.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu credits family, coach Vijay Sharma after historic third successive Commonwealth Games Gold medal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Nandan Nilekani? Why PM Modi chose Aadhaar architect to fix India's exam system
Nandan Nilekani8 min ago
2
Indian education system33 min ago
3
Shreyas Iyer1 hr ago
4
Lando Norris1 hr ago
5
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi1 hr ago