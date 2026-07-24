/Mirabai Chanu & Lovlina lead India’s charge as King Charles opens CWG 2026 in Glasgow

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, as flag-bearers, proudly led the Indian contingent during the colourful Parade of Nations, drawing loud cheers from the crowd as the Tricolour made its way into the arena. Mirabai, India’s former Olympic silver medallist in weightlifting, served as the country’s flag-bearer. At the same time, fellow Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning boxer Lovlina carried the ceremonial Commonwealth baton, symbolising India’s aspirations for another successful campaign.