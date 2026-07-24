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Mirabai Chanu & Lovlina lead India’s charge as King Charles opens CWG 2026 in Glasgow

Glasgow welcomed the Commonwealth Games back in style on Thursday as a spectacular opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro officially launched the 2026 edition.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:24 AM IST
Mirabai Chanu & Lovlina lead India’s charge as King Charles opens CWG 2026 in Glasgow
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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