Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Mirabai Chanu to Fly the Tricolour! Everything you need to know about historic CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony

Mirabai Chanu to Fly the Tricolour! Everything you need to know about historic CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are set to begin with a historic opening ceremony on Thursday, July 23, as the Games move indoors for the first time in their 96-year history.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu to Fly the Tricolour! Everything you need to know about historic CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mirabai Chanu to Fly the Tricolour! Everything you need to know about historic CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony
Commonwealth Games 20263 min ago
2
Kailash Kher13 min ago
3
Auto news24 min ago
4
Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer32 min ago
5
Anantnag terror attack32 min ago