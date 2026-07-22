/Mirabai Chanu to Fly the Tricolour! Everything you need to know about historic CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are set to begin with a historic opening ceremony on Thursday, July 23, as the Games move indoors for the first time in their 96-year history. The ceremony will be held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, transforming the indoor arena into an immersive celebration featuring more than 600 volunteers and a star-studded lineup of Scottish and international performers.
Opening Ceremony: Date, Time and Venue
The opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026. For viewers in India, the broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.
Venue: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
India: 10:30 PM IST
United Kingdom: 7:00 PM BST
Canada: 2:30 PM ET
Australia: 4:30 AM AEST on July 24
The ceremony marks a major departure from the traditional format of hosting Commonwealth Games opening ceremonies in large outdoor stadiums. Glasgow 2026 will instead deliver an entirely indoor spectacle designed to create a more intimate and immersive experience for athletes and spectators.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to Attend
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be among the prominent guests at the ceremony. The King is expected to officially open the Games by reading the Commonwealth Day message enclosed within the King's Baton. Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who was the first bearer of the Glasgow 2026 baton relay, will also feature in the ceremonial proceedings.
KT Tunstall to Headline Musical Lineup
The opening ceremony will celebrate Scottish culture through a mix of live music, performances and modern visual elements.
Scottish pop star KT Tunstall will headline the musical lineup, with performances also featuring:
Tom Walker
Callum Beattie
Nina Nesbitt
Nathan Evans
Saint PHNX
Electronic-folk duo Valtos will provide the musical backdrop for the Parade of Nations, combining traditional Scottish sounds with contemporary electronic rhythms.
Glasgow 2026: A Smaller, Streamlined Games
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will feature a significantly reduced sporting programme, with 10 sports and approximately 3,000 athletes representing 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.
The official mascot, Finnie the Unicorn, has been designed as a tribute to Glasgow's local identity. Its horn is inspired by the famous traffic cone placed on the Duke of Wellington statue, while its star-adorned arms pay homage to the Barrowland Ballroom. Its purple mane reflects the illuminated exterior of the OVO Hydro.
Mirabai Chanu to Carry India's Flag
India will enter the Glasgow Games with a 191-member delegation, comprising 126 athletes 78 men and 48 women along with support staff.
Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will lead India's sporting campaign, while Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will carry the Indian flag during the opening ceremony.
World champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain will serve as India's official King's Baton bearer.
India will look to challenge for medals in disciplines including javelin throw, weightlifting, boxing and track cycling. However, the reduced sporting programme presents a major challenge to India's medal ambitions.
At Birmingham 2022, India won 61 medals, but several of the country's traditionally successful disciplines including wrestling, badminton, table tennis and shooting — are absent from the Glasgow 2026 programme. These sports collectively contributed 25 medals to India's tally at the previous edition.
Where to Watch Glasgow 2026 Opening Ceremony Live
Region Television Digital Streaming Ceremony Start
India Sony Sports Network Sony LIV July 23, 10:30 PM IST
United Kingdom Channel 5 TNT Sports / HBO Max July 23, 7:00 PM BST
Canada CBC CBC Gem July 23, 2:30 PM ET
Australia Seven Network 7Plus July 24, 4:30 AM AEST
With an indoor venue, a streamlined sporting programme and a ceremony built around Scottish music and culture, Glasgow 2026 promises to open the Commonwealth Games with a distinctly different identity.
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