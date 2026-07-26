/Mirabai Chanu wins third consecutive gold medal in women’s 48kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

Mirabai Chanu delivered a dominant performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday, winning the gold medal in the women’s 48kg category.
Mirabai finished with a combined lift of 190kg to secure her third Commonwealth Games gold medal. The Indian legend had previously won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham Games.
Mirabai began her campaign with an impressive 82kg lift in the snatch, immediately establishing a significant lead over her competitors. No other weightlifter managed to lift more than 70kg in the opening discipline.
She then continued her domination with an 85kg lift in her final snatch attempt. Mirabai subsequently produced a stunning 105kg lift in the clean and jerk, with no other competitor managing to clear more than 90kg at that stage.
Her dominant performance saw her finish with a total lift of 190kg, comfortably securing the gold medal.
The gold medal marks Mirabai Chanu’s third Commonwealth Games title. She had previously won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Games.
Mirabai made her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow in 2014, winning a silver medal. Twelve years later, she returned to the same city and added another gold medal to her remarkable record.
The Indian weightlifting star is also an Olympic medallist, having won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. She finished fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Rishikanta Singh Chanambam wins Silver For India
Earlier in the day, India opened its medal account at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with Rishikanta Singh Chanambam winning silver in the men’s 60kg weightlifting event.
Rishikanta delivered an impressive performance and set a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch by lifting 121kg, surpassing the previous mark of 120kg.
He then successfully lifted 143kg in the clean and jerk to finish with a combined total of 264kg and secure the silver medal.
Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal with a total lift of 273kg, which also established a new Commonwealth Games record. Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed the bronze medal after finishing with a total of 260kg.
With Mirabai Chanu winning gold and Rishikanta Singh Chanambam securing silver, Indian weightlifting delivered a memorable double at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
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