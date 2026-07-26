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Mirabai Chanu wins third consecutive gold medal in women’s 48kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

Mirabai Chanu delivered a dominant performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday, winning the gold medal in the women’s 48kg category.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu wins third consecutive gold medal in women’s 48kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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