Mirra Andreeva creates history, becomes youngest French Open women's singles champion since Monica Seles in...

Mirra Andreeva, the teen prodigy lived up to the hype and came of age by sealing her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open on Saturday. The 19-year-old Andreeva defeated 114th-ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 22 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier to win her first Roland Garros title.

With this, Andreeva became the youngest player to win the women's singles title in Paris since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992.

"I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young," Andreeva said during the trophy presentation.

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"It's also a big dream of mine to win this tournament, and I honestly cannot believe that I'm holding this trophy right now," she added.



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Rise Of A Tennis Prodigy

Like Seles three decades ago, Mirra Andreeva has long been touted as the next big thing in women’s tennis. She won her first WTA Tour at just 15, defeating Leylah Fernandez after receiving a wild card into the Madrid WTA 1000.

A few months later, the Russian reached the third round at Roland Garros and the second week at Wimbledon, cementing her status as a generational prospect.

Her breakthrough title came in Iași in 2024, followed by a doubles silver medal at the Paris Olympics. She enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, becoming the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion with her triumph in Dubai before capturing the Indian Wells title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Later that year, she broke into the Top 5 of the WTA rankings for the first time.

Andreeva In Elite List

And now, Andreeva has joined the ranks of the elite women to win a Grand Slam title, and she did so in dominant fashion. The 32nd champion in tournament history, she dropped only 17 games in the second week. Notably, only Iga Swiatek (2020, 2024) and Steffi Graf (1988) conceded fewer en route to the Roland Garros crown.

Andreeva dropped five games to Jil Teichmann in the fourth round before dispatching No. 18 seed Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals and No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk -- previously 17-0 on clay this season -- in the semifinals, losing just seven games across those two matches. Despite an encouraging start, Chwalinska managed only five games in the final.

What It Means For Andreeva?

Andreeva's first Grand Slam marks the sixth singles trophy of her young career, which now includes titles at every level from the 250-tier up. She also has three doubles crowns in addition to her Olympic silver medal. Two of those are WTA 1000 triumphs, matching her two singles titles at that level. She is tied with Sabalenka for the most titles this season with three.

Andreeva will now overtake Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina and Sabalenka for the No. 1 spot in the Race to the WTA Finals, climbing four places from No. 5. She will also rise two spots to No. 6 in the WTA Rankings on Monday, moving ahead of Elina Svitolina and last year’s Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff.