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Mo Salah's Egypt create history with first-ever FIFA WC knockout win, eliminate Australia on penalties

Egypt created fresh history as they earned their first knockout win at a FIFA World Cup, beating Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:31 AM IST
Mo Salah's Egypt create history with first-ever FIFA WC knockout win, eliminate Australia on penalties
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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