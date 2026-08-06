/Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor on two-year deal after Liverpool exit

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah has joined Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract after bringing the curtain down on his glittering nine-year spell with Liverpool.
The move comes after Salah and Liverpool mutually agreed to terminate his contract a year early, ending his stay at Anfield following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.
Salah's departure closed one of the most successful chapters in Liverpool's modern history. Since arriving from Italian club AS Roma in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian established himself among the club's greatest-ever players, playing a pivotal role in Liverpool's domestic and European success.
During his time at Anfield, Salah helped Liverpool win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups and the FA Community Shield.
The prolific forward scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for the Merseyside club, finishing third on Liverpool's all-time scoring list. He also claimed the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions and collected several individual honours during his trophy-laden stint.
Salah's final season at Liverpool proved challenging, with the forward struggling for regular playing time and reportedly falling out with then head coach Arne Slot before both parties agreed to bring his contract to an early conclusion.
The 34-year-old now embarks on a fresh challenge in Turkey with Trabzonspor, one of the country's most decorated clubs.
Trabzonspor are seven-time Turkish league champions, with six of those titles coming during a dominant spell between 1976 and 1984. The Black Sea club ended a 38-year wait for the league crown by lifting the Super Lig title in 2022 and remain one of only six clubs to have won Turkey's top-flight championship.
The signing represents one of the biggest transfers in the history of the Turkish Super Lig, with Trabzonspor adding one of world football's most accomplished forwards to their squad as they look to challenge for domestic honours and make an impact in European competitions.
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