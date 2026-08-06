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  • /Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor on two-year deal after Liverpool exit

Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor on two-year deal after Liverpool exit

During his time at Anfield, Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups and the FA Community Shield.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor on two-year deal after Liverpool exit
Image Credit: @Trabzonspor/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor on two-year deal after Liverpool exit
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