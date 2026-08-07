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Mohammed Ashfaq creates history, breaks U20 national record to reach World Athletics Championships semifinals

Mohammed Ashfaq broke his own U20 national record in the men's 400m to qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships semifinals. Amanat Kamboj also impressed with a personal-best throw to finish sixth in the women's discus final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Mohammed Ashfaq creates history, breaks U20 national record to reach World Athletics Championships semifinals
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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