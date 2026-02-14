Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters live streaming: When and where to watch MBSG v KBFC ISL 2025-26 match?

The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2025/26 season kicks off with an exciting blockbuster clash as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) host Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the opening match. This season opener encounter promises fireworks, pitting the Mariners' title-winning pedigree against the Blasters' passionate fanbase and attacking flair.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant enters as favorites at home, backed by their strong historical record against Kerala Blasters (with wins in most recent head-to-heads). The Blasters, however, bring speed, counter-attacking threat, and a never-say-die spirit that could make this a thrilling contest.

Match Preview: What To Expect

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This match marks the competitive debut of Sergio Lobera as the head coach of the Mariners. MBSG enters as the favorite, boasting a star-studded lineup featuring Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos. They will look to begin their title defense strongly.

On the other side, the Kerala Blasters are entering a new era under head coach David Catala. After a significant squad overhaul, the Blasters will rely on new signings like Tiago Alves and veteran midfielder Rowllin Borges to challenge the reigning champions in their own backyard. Kerala Blasters, perennial contenders and three-time runners-up in past seasons, will aim to spoil the party and secure an early win on the road.

Here's the live streaming details of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025/26 match:

When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday (February 14).

What time will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match start as per IST?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will kick-off at 5:00 PM (IST).

Where will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match?

The live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL match?

The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26 match will be available on the FanCode app and website.