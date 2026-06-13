/'More pressure than being president of the country': Brazil’s FIFA World Cup dream rests on Carlo Ancelotti amid immense expectations in 2026

As Brazil prepares for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C opener against Morocco in New York New Jersey Stadium, the weight of a nation rests heavily on the shoulders of one man: Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian, Brazil’s first foreign coach at a World Cup, is tasked with ending a 24-year drought since the Seleção’s last title in 2002.
Many Brazilians view anything less than a sixth title as failure and goalkeeper Alisson Becker captured the intensity best when speaking about Ancelotti.
"His position perhaps has more pressure than being the president of the country," the Brazilian top goalkeeper Becker said.
Ancelotti, a serial winner with five Champions League titles, brings calm expertise to a squad and fanbase craving glory. Yet the scrutiny is unrelenting.
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Brazil appointed Ancelotti in May 2025 after a chaotic qualifying campaign that included multiple coaching changes and a fifth-place finish in South America - the worst in memory. The move broke tradition, sparking debate. Former players like Emerson Leão criticized hiring a foreigner, while others like Cafu expressed reservations.
Ancelotti responded with humility and effort. He committed to learning Portuguese, hired a tutor for frequent lessons, and focused on fostering unity. Recent results have been mixed, but a strong recent friendly win (6-2 over Panama) and squad harmony signal progress. The CBF rewarded him with a contract extension through 2030.
"I respect him very much," said Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, a PSG teammate of Brazil captain Marquinhos. 'He’s a multi-champion... here with joy and enthusiasm."
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Brazil boasts elite talent: Vinícius Júnior (have club success with Ancelotti at Real Madrid), Raphinha, a rejuvenated Casemiro, and young prospects like Endrick. Neymar, 34 and recovering from a calf injury, made the squad for leadership and experience despite likely missing the opener.
Ancelotti favors an attacking 4-2-4 setup that leverages speed and creativity, though integrating club stars into the national setup remains a work in progress. Defensively, the Marquinhos-Gabriel Magalhães partnership offers solidity.
Vinícius Júnior emphasized the mission: 'We’re here to try to change history, try to put Brazil back to where it never should have left, which is at the top."
Morocco, ranked seventh and fresh off an African title (albeit controversial), reached the 2022 semis. Coach Ancelotti respects them: 'In modern football, there is no small-time team." Brazil remains unbeaten in World Cup openers since 1934 (17 wins, few draws), but hot conditions and Morocco’s organization pose challenges.
Group C also includes Haiti and Scotland. Topping the group could set up a quarterfinal clash with strong opposition. Brazil has advanced from the group stage in every tournament since 1978.
"Fear is an important part of life. If you go without fear, you will face the lion thinking it's a cat," Ancelotti remarked ahead of the tournament, acknowledging the immense pressure cooker he has stepped into.
Brazilians demand success. Polls show mixed approval for Ancelotti, but hope persists with his pedigree. Past humiliations and and early exits - fuel the urgency. Ancelotti aims to restore "samba soccer" joy alongside results.
Whether the pressure exceeds that of the presidency remains to be seen. For now, Ancelotti’s calm leadership, tactical acumen, and star-studded squad position Brazil as contenders once again. A sixth title would silence doubters and etch the Italian’s name into Seleção legend.
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