/Morocco thrash Canada 3-0 to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals, set up France clash

The second half saw a much-changed Morocco side take to the pitch and they opened the scoring five minutes after the interval. From a free-kick Hakimi cut it back neatly to Azzedine Ounahi, who was given too much room on the edge of the box and passed it beyond goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau into the net to give the African outfit the lead. Canada, as expected, were pushing for an equalizer but Morocco’s defence was solid. Despite a staggering 30 touches in the Moroccan box, Canada managed just three shots on target, and only one after the 11-minute mark.