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Morocco thrash Canada 3-0 to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals, set up France clash

Co-hosts Canada became the first host nation to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a ruthless Morocco produced a clinical second-half display to secure a 3-0.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Morocco thrash Canada 3-0 to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals, set up France clash
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