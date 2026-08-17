Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /'Most important tournament of my life': Anahat Singh on 2026 Asian Games, Olympic dream

'Most important tournament of my life': Anahat Singh on 2026 Asian Games, Olympic dream

Ayush Shetty stunned top seed and defending champion Shi Yuqi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in a major BWF World Championships 2026 upset. The 21-year-old became the first Indian to beat Shi, while all five Indians in action advanced to the second round.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
'Most important tournament of my life': Anahat Singh on 2026 Asian Games, Olympic dream
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Most important tournament of my life': Anahat Singh on 2026 Asian Games, Olympic dream
2
3
4
5