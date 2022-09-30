MotoGP debut in India next year: Buddh International Circuit to host first race from 2023

MotoGP on Friday confirmed that it will race in India from 2023, marking the return of a big ticket motorsport event in the country after Formula 1’s departure nine years ago. The world’s premier two-wheel racing championship will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, which staged Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013. Though MotoGP did not give a date in its official statement on ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’, PTI has learnt that is likely to be held in September or October. Top officials from MotoGP’s commercial rights holder Dorna had visited India earlier this month to sign a seven-year MoU with Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS).

They had also held meetings with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The FSS had announced that a MotoGP round will be held next year but Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta did not commit to a time frame considering the complexities surrounding a season’s calendar. Friday’s announcement from MotoGP makes the picture much clearer.

BREAKING: India calls in 2023! __



We're heading to the Buddh International Circuit next season! _#IndianGP __ | _https://t.co/x5QeEdQDZu — MotoGP__ (@MotoGP) September 30, 2022

The track will need to be homologated before the mega event which is expected to be a formality considering it has already hosted Formula 1.

“We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.” UP CM Adityanath added: “It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.” Government support is a must to pull off an event of this scale and the race seems to have the blessings of both the state and central government.

Formula 1 had left India due to financial health of the race promoters, taxation and customs issues. FSS, which will be shelling out millions of dollas to host the race every year, is confident of overcoming the logistical and tax hurdles.

Around 5000 people, including riders and staff, work during a MotoGP. On his visit earlier this month, Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta said MotoGP weekend generates economic activity of 100 million euros.

“This event will provide a major impetus to the economy by generating an influx of foreign investment in the state,” said Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, a Cabinet Minister in UP government.

With the country being the world’s largest two-wheeler market, Carlos had said that “MotoGP and India were meant for each other”.

“It is a landmark moment for the country and we are happy to have played a role in that,” added FSS COO Pushkar Nath.