MotoGP returns to India! Yogi Adityanath's UP government plays a big role in revival; Here's how

International motorcycle racing is poised for a major comeback in India following a significant agreement between the Uttar Pradesh government and AVM Global. The two entities have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at hosting both MotoGP and the Asia Road Racing Championship at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.

A New Strategic Partnership

The agreement was facilitated through the State Transformation Commission and marks a fresh chapter for the iconic track. AVM Global is spearheaded by CEO Amit Sandill and former MotoGP rider Karel Abraham, who brings technical expertise from his family's experience managing the Brno Circuit in Czechia. The company is set to oversee the complex logistical, operational, and regulatory frameworks required to make the BIC race-ready for global championships.

Karel Abraham emphasized the strategic importance of the region, noting that India represents one of the most substantial motorcycle markets on the planet. He stated that the country deserves world-class racing and assured that fans would remain at the core of all future organizational efforts.

Government Objectives and Long-Term Vision

The Uttar Pradesh government views the revival of racing at BIC as a cornerstone for developing a sustainable motorsport ecosystem in Northern India. The primary goals of this partnership include:

Economic Growth: Creating a sports-driven economy around the Greater Noida region.

Youth Development: Providing a platform for domestic talent to engage with international standards.

Tourism and Investment: Turning the circuit into a hub for events that attract global attention and local investment.

While the facility impressed the world during the inaugural 2023 Indian GP, the subsequent 2024 event was cancelled due to administrative and promotional hurdles. Following the departure of the previous promoter, Fairstreet Sports, MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports signed a direct three-year agreement with the UP government to ensure the longevity of the event.

Market Context and Global Growth

The push for an Indian round comes at a time when Liberty Media, the new owners of MotoGP, are aggressively seeking global expansion. India is viewed as a high-priority territory due to its massive two-wheeler consumption, with annual motorcycle sales in the country consistently exceeding 15 million units.

The next phase of the project involves securing specific spots on the international racing calendar and aligning the circuit's infrastructure with the evolving needs of the championships. If these final requirements are met, the Buddh International Circuit will once again echo with the sound of world-class engines, solidifying its status as India's premier motorsport destination.