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  • /'Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai': Narender Berwal recalls Pakistani boxer's hilarious reaction in anecdote with PM Modi - WATCH

'Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai': Narender Berwal recalls Pakistani boxer's hilarious reaction in anecdote with PM Modi - WATCH

Narender Berwal, the winner of the silver medal in the men's 90+kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, described the humorous exchange to PM Narendra Modi when they met at his home on Sunday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
'Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai': Narender Berwal recalls Pakistani boxer's hilarious reaction in anecdote with PM Modi - WATCH
Image Credit: narender_berwal/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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