Indian boxer Narender Berwal shared a light-hearted anecdote with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their interaction in New Delhi, recalling how a Pakistani opponent developed a humorous dislike for the name ‘Narendra’ after losing to him at the 2015 World Military Games.
Berwal, the winner of the silver medal in the men's 90+kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, described the humorous exchange to Modi when they met at his home on Sunday.
When recalling his meeting with the Pakistani boxer, Berwal told the Prime Minister that his opponent had been left bewildered upon finding out that the name Narendra was linked with both himself and his coach as well as with India's Prime Minister.
Pakistani boxer said to me, "Your name is Narender, your coach's name is Narender, and your Prime Minister's name is Narendra. I have started to hate the name Narendra," Berwal told PM Modi.
The anecdote caused a moment of light-heartedness during the conversation as Berwal recalled an odd memory from his boxing career.
Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai!
Heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal recalls what a Pakistani boxer told him after losing:— Himanshu Jain (@HemanNamo) August 10, 2026
“Your name is Narender. Your coach is Narender. Your Prime Minister is Narendra… I’ve started hating the name Narendra!
PM Modi’s… pic.twitter.com/1XLCJGQdxX
The heavyweight boxer was one of the Indian athletes to meet Modi following India's successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Prime Minister expressed his congratulations to the medal winners for their dedication and hard work and commended them for having brought honour to the country.
India's boxing team had a historic performance at the Games, securing a total of 10 medals, of which seven were gold and three silver, thus achieving the country's best-ever result in boxing at the Commonwealth Games.
The total number of medals obtained was higher than the earlier record of six gold medals shared by England, which England had achieved in 1934 and 2018, and by Canada in 1986.
India's gold medal winners in Glasgow were Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), and Ankush Panghal (80kg). Jadumani Singh (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Berwal (90+kg) won silver medals.
India ended its campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 39 medals—13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze - and thus came fourth in the medal table.
The Commonwealth Games ended after 11 days of competition, during which Scotland officially transferred the Games flag and the ceremonial baton to India, and Ahmedabad will be the host city of the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in 2030.
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