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'My goal was to break the partnership': Kartik Parihar reflects on standout spell in MPL 2026

Kartik Parihar starred with figures of 3/29 and revealed that his sole focus was to break the dangerous partnership between Akshat Raghuvanshi and Arham despite the btting-friendly conditions in Indore. Meanwhile, Parth Chaudhary's explosive 61 continued his sensational MPL 2026 campaign, taking his tally to 420 runs in just five innings.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
'My goal was to break the partnership': Kartik Parihar reflects on standout spell in MPL 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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