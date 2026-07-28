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Nahid Rana ruled out, Taskin Ahmed heads to Australia for specialist assessment: Report

Bangladesh pacers Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed will travel to Australia for specialist medical evaluations as the team battles multiple injuries ahead of the two-Test series. Nahid has already been ruled out, while Taskin is set to undergo an assessment for a recurring ankle issue.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Nahid Rana ruled out, Taskin Ahmed heads to Australia for specialist assessment: Report
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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